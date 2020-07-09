Migrant workers in Tirupur stopped from boarding train in viral video, inquiry ordered

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: After a video of migrant workers from a garment unit in Tirupur being prevented from boarding a Shramik train to return home went viral, district collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan has ordered an inquiry.

Confirming this, the collector said, “I have seen the video on social media. Since it is a sensitive issue, we are dealing with it carefully. So, I have launched an RDO inquiry into it.”

Based on the findings, we will be taking appropriate action, he assured.



The video of migrant workers being stopped from boarding a Shramik train shocked residents and social workers in Tirupur city on Thursday. In the video, workers from a garment unit are seen in tears as they were stopped from leaving their workplace by their employer.

According to reports, the migrants received information that a Shramik train with 1,600 passengers will be leaving from Tirupur for Howrah (West Bengal) on Wednesday evening at 4 pm. As a result, many migrants working in various garment units informed their employers about the train.



One garment unit in Tirupur allegedly prevented around 40 migrant workers from leaving. Since this is illegal, the video received widespread attention from social media users who sought immediate action against the firm.

After the video went viral, the company arranged a bus for the migrant workers and sent them home after getting e-passes.