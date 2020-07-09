One plate 'mask parotta': This Madurai restaurant serves 'corona menu' to raise COVID-19 awareness

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai and the eternal love for parottas by the district's populace is a bond inseparable. Taking the parotta craze up a notch to spread a crucial message during this COVID-19 pandemic, Hotel TempleCity here has brought 'mask parotta' on the platter of city residents.

With 12 branches across the city, Hotel TempleCity, starting Tuesday evening, had a quirky addition to its menu at the Mattuthavani branch -- 'mask parotta' that resembles a 3-ply surgical mask.

In conversation with The New Indian Express, K Lakshmana Kumar (45), Managing Director of Hotel TempleCity said, "The district has been witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent times, recording second highest number of fresh cases in Tamil Nadu. Yet, it is still a common sight to spot to Maduraiites without their face masks on. It prompted the idea. What better way to send a strong message to Madurai folks than through parottas?"

Kumar shares that he conceptualised the idea on Tuesday evening and his two parotta masters -- Munna, a Nepali and S Sathish Babu from Othakadai in Madurai were quick to give it a shape the same evening.

Sathish Babu (32), a graduate in hotel management who previously worked abroad in United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Malaysia returned to his roots and joined the hotel as 'parotta master' three years ago.

"The ingredients and preparation for 'mask parotta' are the same as 'veechu parotta' and differs only in shape where three layers of a face mask is tactfully kneaded from the dough. Being instrumental in spreading an important message in my hometown at this pandemic period gives me immense satisfaction, making it a worthwhile effort."

He said it only took him few minutes to make the first mask parotta, having a surgical mask beside, as a model.

A native of Madurai, Kumar added that the vegetarian hotel which was started in 2003, was been making a mark through menu. In the past years, the hotel had launched 'Baba panneer butter masala' to mark the release of Rajinikanth-starrer film 'Baba' and 'Tendulkar dosa' resembling a cricket bat to celebrate ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's 100th century.

COVID-19 outbreak too made its way into the hotel's menu in May through 'Corona' rava dosa (priced Rs 50 a piece), 'Corona' bonda (a plate of two pieces priced Rs 50), herbal rasam made using the ingredients of the Siddha immune-boosting concoction 'kabasurakudineer'.

WATCH VIDEO:

'Mask parotta' has become an overnight hit, tells an excited Kumar.



"The hotel usually serves parottas in the evenings between 4 pm and 9 pm. But, owing to a roaring response after the dish went viral, we began to serve since 10 am this morning. Everyone, especially the children is excited about the concept. While 50 sets (two pieces in a set) of parottas are sold in a normal business day at the hotel branch, 500 sets of mask parottas were sold on Tuesday alone, since morning," he exclaimed.

He said that the effort has reached beyond borders. "I am optimistic that the idea would effectively create a create an awareness among the city residents and bring about behavioural change. I am certain that people would adopt wearing face masks as part of lifestyle," stressed the hotelier.

Mask parotta is currently available at the hotel's first branch located in Mattuthavani, opposite Dr MGR Bus Stand. A set of two pieces of mask parottas is priced at Rs 50. Kumar added that mask parottas would be served in all other branches of his hotel once the lockdown is lifted.