Sathankulam custodial deaths: 2 of the 5 cops arrested fall 'ill', admitted to hospital

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In high drama late on Wednesday, two of the five policemen arrested in connection with the Sathankulam custodial deaths were admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) claiming ill health.

Hence, only three policemen -- head constable Samdurai and police constables Chellathurai and Vail Muthu -- were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate S Hema and remanded until July 23.

The trio were imprisoned at the district jail in Perurani overnight and shifted to Madurai central prison on Thursday morning.

The two other accused -- special sub inspector Pauldurai and constable Thomas Francis -- were admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital citing diabetes and high blood pressure respectively.

Meanwhile, Pauldurai pleaded not guilty and abused media persons for taking up the issue which had brought him under the CBCID investigation.

Sources said both have been admitted as inpatients at TKMCH. The duo would be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate after their health returns to normal, said sources.

So far, CBCID sleuths have arrested 10 police personnel after questioning 14 cops of the Sathankulam station in connection with the custodial deaths of two traders.