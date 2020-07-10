AIADMK MLAs hold dharna in Puducherry legislative assembly premises, demand COVID-19 relief

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK MLAs on Friday sat on a dharna in the lobby of the legislative assembly demanding COVID-19 relief for the people of Puducherry as was done by the Tamil Nadu government.

AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan, who led the dharna along with MLAs A Baskar and Vaiyapuri Manikandan holding placards, said they were demanding that the government provide Rs 5000 to every family holding a ration card as well as essential commodities to them including groceries and vegetables.

The AIADMK legislators faulted the Congress-DMK government in the UT for having failed to provide relief for the public amid the pandemic. Even those affected by COVID-19 were not provided anything, they said. Neither has anything been provided to the families of the deceased due to COVID. Similarly no food is being provided to the families of hospitalized COVID patients who remain helpless, they said.

Anbazhagan cited the relief provided by the Tamil Nadu government for the people of the state and wanted the Puducherry government to offer aid on similar lines.