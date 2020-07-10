As cases spike in Tamil Nadu districts, Central team visits state

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a marginal dip over the last two days, the State on Thursday recorded 4,231 fresh cases, of which 1,216 were in Chennai. A total of 65 deaths were reported, taking the State toll to 1,765. A Central team led by the additional secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Arti Ahuja, reviewed the situation in Chennai.

The team held discussions with State health minister C Vijayabaskar, health secretary J Radhakrishnan, and other senior officials. It then visited the RGGGH and Omandurar hospital, and held discussions with the collectors of worst-hit districts — Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Salem, and Theni. Sources say the team will hold talks with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.

While the numbers continue to dip in Chennai, neighbouring districts are witnessing a steady spike. Tiruvallur topped the list with 364 cases, followed by Kallakurichi (254), Chengalpattu (169), and Vellore (87). Southern districts, too, are witnessing a spurt — Madurai (262), Thoothukudi (196), Tirunelveli (110), and Virudhunagar (289). The State’s overall case tally now stands at 1,26,581, of which 46,480 were active as on Wednesday.

In Tirupur, a Tasmac liquor outlet was shut down after a salesman there tested positive. He had symptoms including throat pain and fever for the past few days. His swab samples were taken on July 6, and the results came on Thursday morning. His family members and two of his colleagues have been tested now. Their results are awaited. There is no clarity on how contact tracing would be conducted among the customers who visited the shop. In Karaikal, a palmist has been cited as the source of infection for 13 of his clients, causing fear and uproar in the region.

Kiran Bedi negative

After an employee working at the Raj Nivas in Puducherry tested positive, L-G Kiran Bedi underwent a similar test for Covid. Her results came out negative