'Get treated in govt hospitals': BJP and Congress leaders to COVID positive TN ministers

Addressing a press conference, BJP president L Murugan said Tamil Nadu government hospitals have very good infrastructure and doctors had been providing good service to the people in treating COVID

Published: 10th July 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

As Covid-19 cases are rising ambulances seen parked on stand by along Grand Southern Trunk Road which leads to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when the third minister in the state tested positive for COVID-19 but preferred to be admitted to a private hospital, BJP and Congress leaders have urged them to get treatment at government hospitals. The statements come in the wake of widespread social media chatter on the issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, BJP president L Murugan said Tamil Nadu government hospitals have very good infrastructure and doctors had been providing good service to the people in treating COVID-19. When a scribe asked about ministers and MLAs preferring private hospitals over government hospitals, Murugan said, "I suggest that the ministers get treatment in government hospitals."

Congress state president KS Alagiri too urged that public representatives such as ministers and MLAs should get treatment at government hospitals to enhance the quality of the treatment at the
hospitals and encourage staff members of the health department.

“Till Kamarajar was the Chief Minister it was a practice whoever it may be ministers and officials would get treatment only at government hospitals. Kamarajar and then Chief Secretary of the state Nambiyar had been admitted in government hospitals for their illness. Even today the Chief Minister, Prime Minister and Union ministers approach the AIIMS hospital in Delhi if they fall ill,” he told The New Indian Express.

Alagiri further added, “The doctors and staff members of the health department will be encouraged if the public representatives get admission in government hospitals for their illness as we have spent
thousands of crores every year to improve the public health system. And the facilities of the system would be enhanced only if the public representatives get admission in the government hospitals and the general public would get confidence in public health facilities.”

TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus TN government hospitals
