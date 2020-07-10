NLCIL told to pay Rs 5 crore interim compensation

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Delhi bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) to deposit an interim compensation of Rs 5 crore with the Cuddalore district magistrate in connection with the boiler blast that killed 13 people and injured 10 others.

The order states that the company is liable to pay an interim compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the family of deceased. Additionally, the injured should also be given compensation. The order stated that an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh be paid to each of the seven injured who have been admitted in hospital for over a week.

Also, three other injured employees who were discharged should be given a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each. The NLCIL has been directed to deposit the interim compensation within two weeks starting from July 8.

The NGT has also constituted an independent committee comprising members from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and IIT-M, and the District Magistrate of Cuddalore. The committee has been directed to visit the industrial unit. As per the claims of NLCIL management, the fire could have broken out while the workers were cleaning the lignite dust inside the grinder with metal scrappers.

Corpn officials meet restaurant, spa owners

Chennai: Corporation officials held a meeting with owners of restaurants, spas and representatives of online food delivery services as part of their measures to control spread of Covid-19, on Thursday. The owners and representatives were asked to ensure physical distancing of six feet between staff and customers. They were also told to make sure that everyone wore masks.