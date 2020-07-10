Pondicherry University staffer from Tamil Nadu succumbs to COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A Pondicherry University staffer died of COVID-19 at Jipmer on Thursday night. According to sources, S Ravi (58), hailing from Vasanthapuram in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, was serving as senior assistant at the public relations office of the university, when he tested positive for the virus.

He was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute on June 24 and treated. The PRO office was closed down and his family members and staff of the department underwent COVID tests and all were found to be negative.

However, Ravi who was a diabetic with hypertension developed breathing distress and was put on oxygen support. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted on June 30 to JIPMER where he developed pneumonia and died.

Since he is from Tamil Nadu, he was not included in the Puducherry tally. The students council of Pondicherry University condoled his demise.