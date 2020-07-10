Puducherry Congress MLA N Dhanavelu disqualified due to anti-party activities

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the presentation of the annual budget in the Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA N Dhanavelu has been disqualified under Anti Defection Act by the Speaker of the territorial assembly VP Sivakozhunthu on Friday evening.

Dhanavelu, elected from Bahour constituency, had raised a banner of revolt against the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy by alleging corruption and even organised agitation in his constituency as well as near the Legislative Assembly mobilising a large gathering against the government. He had also submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi seeking dismissal of the Congress government.

Following this government whip RKR Anantharaman submitted a memorandum to the speaker seeking disqualification of Dhanavelu under the 'anti-defection act'. Accepting the memorandum, the speaker sent a show cause notice to Dhanavelu, following which Dhanavelu moved the Madras HC.

The Madras high court directed the speaker to give time to .Dhanavel to explain his stance along with his advocate. Thereafter Dhanavel along with his advocates met the speaker more than three times and every time he sought more time citing COVID-19.

Finally the speaker this evening issued orders disqualifying him as he found his case fit to be treated under the "Anti-Defection Act". "Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly delivered under Para 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India, read with section 14A of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 and the Member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on grounds of defection), Rules, 1986”, read the notification issued by the Assembly Secretary R Mounissamy.

Dhanavelu was suspended from the primary membership of the congress party on charges of attempting to topple the congress government.

With this the strength of the Congress in the Assembly has gone down to 14. However there is no threat to the government as it is supported by the DMK which has three members and a lone independent member , taking its total strength to 18. The Opposition AINRC has seven, AIADMK has four and BJP has three nominated members .