Yet another TN minister tests positive for COVID-19, 11 state MLAs infected so far

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. Sources said he is being treated at a private hospital in Chennai. Raju is the third minister to contract the virus.



Minister for Electricity P Thangamani and Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan are the two other ministers who tested positive for the infection earlier.



Former minister and senior AIADMK functionary B Valarmathi tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Earlier, AIADMK MLAs K Palani (Sriperumbudur), Amman K Arjunan (Coimbatore South), N Sathan Prabhakar (Paramakudi) and R Kumaraguru (Ulundurpet) had tested positive for this infection.

DMK MLAs KS Masthan (Gingee), RT Arasu (Cheyyur) Vasanatham K Karthikeyan (Rishivandhiyam) and J Anbazhagan (Tirvallikkeni-Chepauk) had also tested positive, with Anbazhagan succumbing last month.