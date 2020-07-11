STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DGPs of southern states discuss coordination to curb terrorism, COVID-19

The police heads decided to take effective steps to control increased activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) along the Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu borders.

Published: 11th July 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

(Clockwise) Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera and Tamil Nadu DGP JK Tripathy

(Clockwise) Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera and Tamil Nadu DGP JK Tripathy. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Directors General of Police of southern states conferred through videoconference on Saturday a host of issues like cooperation between states in keeping a close eye on terrorist activities, enhancing coastal security and ensuring coordination in tackling COVID-19.

A release from the Andhra Pradesh DGP office said the conference discussed the need for effective coordination between states to curb terrorist activities and nabbing the fugitive terrorists from Tamil Nadu.

The police heads decided to take effective steps to control increased activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) along the Kerala-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu borders. They also resolved to request the Centre to grant funds for maintenance of boats and security apparatus along the seacoasts as coastal security is a key element in national security.

Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang told his counterparts that the state recently constituted a Special Enforcement Bureau to curb illicit transport of liquor and sand, which also booked 150 cases and seized 20,000 kgs of cannabis.

Sawang also said gullible girls and women were being trafficked to cities like Chennai and Kolkata from different districts of AP in the guise of providing jobs. "We need to take concrete steps to prevent this," he said.

Directors General of Police Mahender Reddy (Telangana), Loknath Behara (Kerala), JK Tripathy (Tamil Nadu), Praveen Sood (Karnataka) and heads of intelligence wings, CID, counter-intelligence and law and order of the respective states took part in the conference, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh Police tamil nadu police South DGPs conference Kerala Police Karnataka Police Telangana police
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp