Dravidian leader VR Nedunchezhiyan to be honoured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to honour VR Nedunchezhiyan, one of the senior leaders of the Dravidian movement and a close associate of the late leader Periyar as well as former chief ministers CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, on the occasion of his centenary year which begins from Saturday (July 11).

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement on Friday, said that a life-size bronze statue of the multi-faceted leader will be installed at the Chepauk Government Guest House Complex in Chennai, and a government event will be held on July 11 every year to observe the leader’s birth anniversary. “Steps will also be taken to nationalise Nedunchezhiyan’s autobiography titled Vaazhvil Naan Kandathum Kettathum,” he added.

Recalling Nedunchezhiyan’s public life in detail, Palaniswami said that the late leader served as interim chief minister when CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran had passed away. “He also served as a minister in the cabinets headed by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. When Annadurai had launched DMK, Nedunchezhiyan was appointed the party deputy general secretary and later he became the general secretary.

After joining the AIADMK in 1977, he served as the party general secretary as well as presidium chairman of the party,” the Chief Minister added. Nedunchezhiyan’s son N Mathivanan thanked the Chief Minister over telephone, for the initiatives to honour his father.