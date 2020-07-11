STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dravidian leader VR Nedunchezhiyan to be honoured

Recalling Nedunchezhiyan’s public life in detail, Palaniswami said that the late leader served as interim chief minister when CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran had passed away.

Published: 11th July 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with Minister Nedunchezhiyan.

Then Tamil Nadu CM MGR with Minister Nedunchezhiyan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has decided to honour VR Nedunchezhiyan, one of the senior leaders of the Dravidian movement and a close associate of the late leader Periyar as well as former chief ministers CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, on the occasion of his centenary year which begins from Saturday (July 11). 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement on Friday, said that a life-size bronze statue of the multi-faceted leader will be installed at the Chepauk Government Guest House Complex in Chennai, and a government event will be held on July 11 every year to observe the leader’s birth anniversary. “Steps will also be taken to nationalise Nedunchezhiyan’s autobiography titled Vaazhvil Naan Kandathum Kettathum,” he added. 

Recalling Nedunchezhiyan’s public life in detail, Palaniswami said that the late leader served as interim chief minister when CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran had passed away. “He also served as a minister in the cabinets headed by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. When Annadurai had launched DMK, Nedunchezhiyan was appointed the party deputy general secretary and later he became the general secretary.

After joining the AIADMK in 1977, he served as the party general secretary as well as presidium chairman of the party,” the Chief Minister added. Nedunchezhiyan’s son N Mathivanan thanked the Chief Minister over telephone, for the initiatives to honour his father.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp