By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International having its headquarters at Chicago, has honoured Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami with Paul Harris Fellow recognition, said Information Minister Kadambur Raju on Friday.

An official release stated that the Paul Harris Fellow recognition is accorded to honour people who render efficient services in providing drinking water, sanitation, prevention of diseases, environment, world peace etc., to its people.