JIPMER postgraduate student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A doctor at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) allegedly killed himself in his hostel room on the campus on Friday.

According to police on Saturday, the deceased, identified as Dr K Sanjeev Guragain, a postgraduate student of surgery in the institute, was found dead with his left wrist slashed in his room at the Harvey House hostel.

JIPMER dean Dr Pankaj Kundra informed the D Nagar police who seized the body. Police said they believed it to be a case of suicide, adding that the reason was not known. The body has been kept at the JIPMER mortuary and his family intimated.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)