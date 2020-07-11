STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC lambasts Dharmapuri health official for diregarding reprimand orders

The court, which castigated the official on July 8, directed him to appear before him on July 15 through video-conferencing and offer explanation.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court has lambasted the Deputy Director of Health Services in Dharmapuri for his deliberate disregard to its earlier order.

Justice V Parthiban, who had castigated the official on July 8, directed him to appear before him on July 15 through video-conferencing and offer explanation. The judge was passing interim orders on a writ petition from L Chinnathambi, who sought to quash an order dated March 13 this year of the official terminating him from service.

"In the opinion of this Court, both ways there was a brazen contemptuous conduct on the part of the official and it only reflected the scant regard of the administrative responsibility vested in him. Even if it was done without understanding the implication of his action, it only again reflected on his poor cognitive function. Therefore, this Court is prima facie of the view that he has exhibited spiteful conduct in passing the impugned order," the judge said and stayed the operation of the termination order.

In view of the contemptuous conduct, the official shall appear before this court, without fail, the judge said adding that he was constrained to pass this order, despite the COVID-19 situation, as his conduct was too serious and deprecatory, displaying officious supercilious disposition.

