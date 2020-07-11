STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Sellur Raju tests Covid positive as TN records 3,680 cases

Yet another minister tested positive on Friday, even as the State recorded 3,680 new Covid cases and 64 deaths.

Sellur K Raju (File photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: Yet another minister tested positive on Friday, even as the State recorded 3,680 new Covid cases and 64 deaths. The tally now stands at 1,30,261 and toll at 1,829. Chennai recorded 1,205 cases and 27 deaths. The Central team, which has been reviewing the pandemic situation in Chennai and surrounding districts, held discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, details of which were not revealed to the press. 

Minister Sellur K Raju tested positive on Friday, and is being treated at a private hospital in Chennai. He is the third minister, after electricity minister P Thangamani and higher education minister KP Anbazhagan, to test positive. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and DMK chief MK Stalin wished the minister a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced the setting up of an exclusive plasma storage bank at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at a cost of `2 crore for Covid treatment. “We have administered plasma-based treatment for 20 patients so far, of which 18 have fully recovered,” the health minister said in his statement. The bank has been set up at the second floor of Tower-II. Five apheresis machines to separate the convalescent plasma, four couches, and freezers will be procured for the bank.  

“All blood banks that have an ICMR license for the procurement of apheresis machines, can collect plasma. Which means, Stanley hospital, Omandurar hospital, MGR medical university, and the medical college hospitals in Tiruchy, Salem, and Coimbatore can soon start collecting plasma and begin treatment,” the minister said. The collected plasma can be stored for about a year, if preserved at below -40 degrees. Any recovered Covid patient, in the age group of 18 to 65, can donate plasma 14 days after testing negative.

