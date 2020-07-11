Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre to repatriate remaining 40 fishermen from Iran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make arrangements for the repatriation of around 40 fishermen from the state who had been left behind in Iran.

They were left behind while 681 other fishermen were taken home due to lack of space in the ship.

Recalling his earlier letter dated May 19 wherein he had requested for repatriation of stranded fishermen, the Chief Minister said 681 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were repatriated safely via INS Jalashwa on July 1.

"Therefore, I request you to arrange for their repatriation at the earliest to Tamil Nadu in a special flight," Palaniswami added.