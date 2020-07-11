Three wards in Srirangam under 14-day intense lockdown

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With 50 per cent of Covid cases in Tiruchy district being reported in the city, the Corporation has imposed an intense lockdown for 14 days in three wards of the rirangam zone from Friday. However, NSB Road and Singarathope, where several cases were reported, have been excluded raising eyebrows.

All shops and commercial establishments, except those selling essential commodities, in wards 16,17 and 18 will be closed. The lockdown is likely to affect businesses in major commercial hubs of the city, including Periya Kamala Street, Diamond Bazaar and Big Bazaar Road.

S Sivasubramaniam, Commissioner, Tiruchy City Corporation said, “Around 50 per cent of the positive cases are from the three wards, and we decided to impose a complete lockdown. We will review the situation in a week and take a decision.” More than 120 cases have been reported from these wards, according to officials.

‘Bring NSB Road under intense lockdown’

Tiruchy: Expressing displeasure over excluding a couple of areas areas in the lockdown, Satish, a resident said, “Many cases have been reported from the two major shopping complexes on NSB Road. If the civic body is looking to contain the spread of the virus, NSB Road and Singarathope should also be brought down under the intense lockdown.”