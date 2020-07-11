Tiruchy police files chargesheet for Lalithaa Jewellery robbery case after nine months 

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After almost nine months, Tiruchy city police filed a chargesheet of the Lalithaa Jewellery robbery case which took place in October last year. The charge sheet has been filed in the court for the the biggest burglary incident that occurred in the district.

Earlier on 2 October 2019, a gang of three burgled their way into Lalitha jewellery branch in Chathiram bus stand and decamped with 13 crores worth gold, diamond and platinum ornaments. Within hours of the crime occurrence, the-then DCP (Crime) A Myilvaganan alerted all the central districts.

A day after the incident, police nabbed Manikandan (34) of Tiruvarur district with 4.25 kilograms of stolen jewellery during a vehicle check-up and through his the statement, it was found that the gang which was involved in the burglary were based from Tiruvarur district.

Hence, the police team zeroed in their investigation in Tiruvarur district and took one more accused - Kanagavalli (57) from Seeratheru - who is the mother of 28-year-old Suresh (the main culprit).

Accordingly, the police team through investigation found that the Suresh and his uncle Murugan, a history-sheeter, who are wanted for several robbers cases, were the main criminals who planned and executed the burglary incident.

Having police on his tail, the mastermind Murugan surrendered himself in a Bengaluru court, a day after Suresh surrendered before the Chengam court in Thiruvannamalai. Furthermore, the third main accused person Ganeshan was arrested in Madurai by the police team,

Following the investigation, the police team recovered all 25 kilos of stolen valuables were recovered from the accused person possession. However ,on May 9, bail was granted to Murugan as police failed to submit the chargesheet even after his arrest.

Accordingly, the police team which has been investigating case prepared the chargesheet against 5 accused persons for the case. The-then inspector of Fort police station Kosalairam has cited 25 persons as witnesses in the charge sheet which has been submitted to the Judicial Magistrate-I Court.

Police sources stated that, being the largest heist occurred in the district, it was a major challenge for the police team to nab the accused and recover the stolen valuables. They added that the charge sheet has been made in the manner of getting the accused persons the highest punishment.

When contacted, Murugan's advocate Haribhasker stated that he is going to file a petition with the court on Monday to avail the chargesheet copy.