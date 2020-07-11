STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy police files chargesheet for Lalithaa Jewellery robbery case after nine months 

The charge sheet has been filed in the court for the the biggest burglary incident that occurred in the districta and sources said that it has been filed to give the accused maximum sentence.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Lalithaa Jewellery heist mastermind Murugan being brought to Armed Forces camp  in Perambalur

Lalithaa Jewellery heist mastermind Murugan being brought to Armed Forces camp  in Perambalur. (File Photo | EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  After almost nine months, Tiruchy city police filed a chargesheet of  the Lalithaa Jewellery robbery case which took place in October last year. The charge sheet has been filed in the court for the the biggest burglary incident that occurred in the district.

Earlier on 2 October 2019, a gang of three burgled their way into Lalitha jewellery branch in Chathiram bus stand and decamped with 13 crores worth gold, diamond and platinum ornaments. Within hours of the crime occurrence, the-then DCP (Crime) A Myilvaganan alerted all the central districts.

A day after the incident, police nabbed Manikandan (34) of Tiruvarur district with 4.25 kilograms of stolen jewellery during a vehicle check-up and through his the statement, it was found that the gang which was involved in the burglary were based from Tiruvarur district.

Hence, the police team zeroed in their investigation in Tiruvarur district and took one more accused - Kanagavalli (57) from Seeratheru - who is the mother of 28-year-old Suresh (the main culprit).

Accordingly, the police team through investigation found that the Suresh and his uncle Murugan, a history-sheeter, who are wanted for several robbers cases, were the main criminals who planned and executed the burglary incident.

Having police on his tail, the mastermind Murugan surrendered himself in a Bengaluru court, a day after Suresh surrendered before the Chengam court in Thiruvannamalai. Furthermore, the third main accused person Ganeshan was arrested in Madurai by the police team,

Following the investigation, the police team recovered all 25 kilos of stolen valuables were recovered from the accused person possession. However ,on May 9, bail was granted to Murugan as police failed to submit the chargesheet even after his arrest.

Accordingly, the police team which has been investigating case prepared the chargesheet against 5 accused persons for the case. The-then inspector of Fort police station Kosalairam has cited 25 persons as witnesses in the charge sheet which has been submitted to the Judicial Magistrate-I Court.

Police sources stated that, being the largest heist occurred in the district, it was a major challenge for the police team to nab the accused and recover the stolen valuables. They added that the charge sheet has been made in the manner of getting the accused persons the highest punishment.

When contacted, Murugan's advocate Haribhasker stated that he is going to file a petition with the court on Monday to avail the chargesheet copy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalithaa Jewellery Tiruchy Police Tiruchy robbery case Lalithaa Jewellery robbery
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp