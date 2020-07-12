Disabled couple finds savings lost to demonetisation, Erode Collector extends help

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

ERODE: This disabled couple in the remote Erode village of Pothiyamoopanur had an emotional rollercoaster of a weekend. Struggling to get by during the lockdown, K Somu and his wife Palaniammal, both in their fifties, were relieved to discover savings worth Rs 24,000 from the sale of a cow five years ago.

But their joy evaporated when bank staff on Friday told them the cash was worthless -- the notes had been demonetised in 2016. Turning to district officials for help, they found an unexpected benefactor: Erode Collector C Kathiravan on Sunday told The New Indian Express that he’d give the couple Rs 25,000 from his own salary.

Somu, who is blind, and Palaniammal, who has a physical disability, earn a living by selling incense sticks and camphor in the locality. However, during the lockdown, they were unable to go out and sell their products. Their savings too had run out.

"So, our joy knew no bounds when my wife and I found our savings of Rs 24,000 from the sale of our cow five years ago. On Friday, we took the cash to the bank but were told the money was worthless," said Somu. The couple requested officials to convert the old notes into new ones, as they were struggling to get by. Unfortunately, bank officials have ruled out the possibility.

"There is no provision to convert the old currency. District officials can help them through some social welfare schemes or with financial assistance,” a highly placed bank official said.

When The New Indian Express took this issue to the attention of the Erode district administration, officials said they would look into the matter but soon Kathiravan got in touch and said he’d help the couple himself by donating Rs 25,000 from his own salary.

It may be recalled that in August 2018, the Reserve Bank of India said that as much as 99.3 per cent of the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes had returned to the banking system after the unprecedented note ban was announced on November 8, 2016.