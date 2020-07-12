Doctor skipping service for higher education asked to finish course and return

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court permitted a doctor, who did not complete her compulsory service, to pursue higher studies without furnishing bank guarantee. Justice C Saravanan, instead, directed her to furnish post-dated cheques, which should include a Rs 10 lakh worth cheque, a cheque amount to her seven-month stipend and also 24 post-dated cheques each worth Rs 15,000 (per month), in favour of the Director of Medical Education (DME).

After completing the course, she should return her original certificates and re-join the service, the judge directed, adding that if she is unable to re-join service due to absence of vacancy, she should be discharged from liabilities and that the amount paid by her should be refunded. The order was passed on a petition by an Assistant Surgeon Elanthendral.

The petitioner, who has served only seven months of her compulsory service, got an opportunity to do a post diploma course in Pediatrics. However, she stated that due to her family’s poor financial situation, she could not furnish a `20 lakh bank guarantee as mandated by the government in such cases through a G.O. dated April 13, 2020. Hence, she approached the court seeking exemption.