STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Doctor skipping service for higher education asked to finish course and return

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court permitted a doctor, who did not complete her compulsory service, to pursue higher studies without furnishing bank guarantee.

Published: 12th July 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court permitted a doctor, who did not complete her compulsory service, to pursue higher studies without furnishing bank guarantee. Justice C Saravanan, instead, directed her to furnish post-dated cheques, which should include a Rs 10 lakh worth cheque, a cheque amount to her seven-month stipend and also 24 post-dated cheques each worth Rs 15,000 (per month), in favour of the Director of Medical Education (DME).

After completing the course, she should return her original certificates and re-join the service, the judge directed, adding that if she is unable to re-join service due to absence of vacancy, she should be discharged from liabilities and that the amount paid by her should be refunded. The order was passed on a petition by an Assistant Surgeon Elanthendral.

The petitioner, who has served only seven months of her compulsory service, got an opportunity to do a post diploma course in Pediatrics. However, she stated that due to her family’s poor financial situation, she could not furnish a `20 lakh bank guarantee as mandated by the government in such cases through a G.O. dated April 13, 2020. Hence, she approached the court seeking exemption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp