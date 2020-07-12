Kiran Bedi asks people to report early at Puducherry's PHCs if they report COVID-19 symptoms

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday appealed to the people to report early if they have any symptoms of coronavirus at the nearest Primary Health centers (PHCs) and help prevent the spread of the infection.

Bedi said that they could also go to private clinics but need to inform the PHCs about their test and to evaluate the kind of treatment needed incase they are diagnosed positive.

She also appealed to those in quarantine or in containment zones to abide by the rules and regulations and not take chances by moving about, she said.

Warning violators of strict action, Bedi said “If you are violating, prosecution will follow. Our objective is not prosecution, but containment,”

She said that children should not play outside without wearing masks and drivers must also wear protective gear.