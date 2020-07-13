Be role models and take up COVID-19 frontline work, Madras High Court tells teachers

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that teachers have to be role models for their students and serve the people during a crisis, a division bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a plea filed by the graduate teachers association. The plea had sought an interim stay on the Chennai corporation's decision to use 200 school teachers to offer counselling sessions to COVID-19 patients.

A division bench of justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha hearing the plea said that teachers should rise to the occasion.

However, the petitioners argued that the 200 graduate teachers picked up for the programme are only trained to provide education to students and not provide counselling to COVID patients.

Also, one of the teachers who went as part of the programme, tested positive recently along with her family and a few other residents, added the petitioners.

The bench rejecting the submissions made by the petitioners also asked whether the teachers are ready to give up their salaries during the lockdown period if the court stays the corporation's move.

The petitioners also said that the teachers are coming from far off places and transport was a huge burden to them. With most of the teachers being aged, it was difficult for them to work as frontline warriors as ordered by the Chennai corporation, added the petitioners.

However, the court rejected their submissions and directed the state to provide them with all the necessary safety equipment before reaching out to COVID patients as part of the counselling programme. The court then dismissed the plea.