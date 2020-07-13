STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID deaths in Tamil Nadu cross 2000-mark with 66 fresh fatalities, state tally at 142798

Meanwhile, Madurai, which has so far registered 6539 cases, has one of the highest mortality rates among all districts at 1.8 per cent.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial at a Christian cemetery in Chennai. (Photo| PTI)

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID19 victim for burial. (Image for representation | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 death toll crossed 2,000-mark after the state recorded 66 fresh deaths on Monday. The state tally now stands at 1,42,798 with more 4,328 people testing positive for the virus.

Chennai alone recorded 1,140 cases and 24 deaths increasing its tally to 78,573 and toll to 1,277. Meanwhile, an analysis of the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health showed that the mortality rate of Chennai was 1.6 per cent.

With 2,032 deaths, Tamil Nadu's mortality rate stands at 1.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Madurai, which has so far registered 6539 cases, has one of the highest mortality rates among all districts at 1.8 per cent.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Though the mortality rate of Tiruvallur was also 1.8 per cent, the district's total number of cases was 6,930. That is there is a difference of 391 cases between Tiruvallur and Madurai districts.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded the maximum number of deaths at 165 and 129 respectively. However, Kancheepuram with a mortality rate of 1.3 per cent recorded only 52 deaths. Madurai stood in the fourth position with 120 deaths.

Seven of the 66 coronavirus victims didn't have any comorbidities. Two patients who were admitted in Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Salem, died within 30 minutes of admission. A 32-year-old man from Karur with acute kidney injury died on 12 July at 4.55 pm in the hospital and died at 5.25 pm due to COVID infection, acute kidney injury, sepsis, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

The other person to succumb is a 45-year-old woman from Krishnagiri with type II diabetes mellitus systemic hypertension. She was admitted on 12 July at 6.30 pm and died at 7.50 pm due to COVID infection, sepsis, left hemopyothorax and respiratory failure.

Chengalpattu recorded 219 cases, Kancheepuram 352 and Tiruvallur recorded 337 cases. The fresh cases also continued to surge in other districts including Madurai.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Chennai COVID cases
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp