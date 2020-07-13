COVID deaths in Tamil Nadu cross 2000-mark with 66 fresh fatalities, state tally at 142798

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 death toll crossed 2,000-mark after the state recorded 66 fresh deaths on Monday. The state tally now stands at 1,42,798 with more 4,328 people testing positive for the virus.

Chennai alone recorded 1,140 cases and 24 deaths increasing its tally to 78,573 and toll to 1,277. Meanwhile, an analysis of the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health showed that the mortality rate of Chennai was 1.6 per cent.

With 2,032 deaths, Tamil Nadu's mortality rate stands at 1.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Madurai, which has so far registered 6539 cases, has one of the highest mortality rates among all districts at 1.8 per cent.

Though the mortality rate of Tiruvallur was also 1.8 per cent, the district's total number of cases was 6,930. That is there is a difference of 391 cases between Tiruvallur and Madurai districts.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded the maximum number of deaths at 165 and 129 respectively. However, Kancheepuram with a mortality rate of 1.3 per cent recorded only 52 deaths. Madurai stood in the fourth position with 120 deaths.

Seven of the 66 coronavirus victims didn't have any comorbidities. Two patients who were admitted in Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Salem, died within 30 minutes of admission. A 32-year-old man from Karur with acute kidney injury died on 12 July at 4.55 pm in the hospital and died at 5.25 pm due to COVID infection, acute kidney injury, sepsis, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

The other person to succumb is a 45-year-old woman from Krishnagiri with type II diabetes mellitus systemic hypertension. She was admitted on 12 July at 6.30 pm and died at 7.50 pm due to COVID infection, sepsis, left hemopyothorax and respiratory failure.

Chengalpattu recorded 219 cases, Kancheepuram 352 and Tiruvallur recorded 337 cases. The fresh cases also continued to surge in other districts including Madurai.

