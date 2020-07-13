STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
French National Day celebrations in Puducherry go digital this time amid COVID-19 outbreak

The French National Day is an event of elaborate celebrations at the Consulate with esteemed guests and invitees.

French National Day.( File photo | Twitter @pondytourism)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The French National Day celebrations in Puducherry which is held on July 14 every year, will go digital this time due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“A decision was therefore taken to celebrate this event virtually in 2020- it would therefore be a Digital French National Day this year,” said a release from Consul General of France in Puducherry.

But the COVID-19 pandemic situation made both a public celebration and invitations impossible.

The celebrations started online from July 1 with many programs in various online platforms associated with the Embassy of France and the Consulates across India.

On the July 14, ther will be online programmes from the Embassy of France as well as highlights related to the constituency of the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, on their respective Facebook pages, as per their release.

A plethora of  programmes have been lined up on the  Consulate’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/France.Pondichery/

Here's the schedule:

  • 8:30 am – Laying  of wreath at the Pondicherry French War Memorial

  • 9:00 am -Trailer of the film “Cap sur les francophonies de Pondichéry”

  • 9:10 a.m- Eloquentia – Alliance Francaise of Madras

  • 9:30 am-Student talk – Alliance Francaise of Pondicherry

  • 10:00 am-Words of Students - Lycée Français International de Pondichéry

  • 10:15 am-Quiz on July 14th organized by Allince Francaise of Trivandrum

  • 11:00 am-Who has the right - song by students of Lycée Français International de Pondichéry

  • 11.15 am -The people of waste - film on waste management

  • 12:00 pm- Message from SE Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India

  • 12:45 pm- Message from Catherine Suard, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai

  • 1:50 pm -Video thanking the Consular agents

  • 5:30 pm-Presentation of the ‘Volontariat’ activities

  • 6:00 pm-Film “ Cap sur les francophonies de Pondichéry”

The Embassy's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FranceinIndia/  can also be followed for French National day celebration updates.

