In a first, TN forest department forms expert panel to study elephant population in state

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu forest department has formed a 11-member expert committee to conduct a scientific study of the elephant population in the state.

S Yuvaraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, said on studying human-wildlife conflict in Tamil Nadu for the past 15 years, it was found that spillover incidents of elephants outside the reserve forests to the adjoining agricultural fields and nearby habitations were increasing.

The elephant population in Tamil Nadu is spread over various forest areas like Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Dharmapuri Circle, Vellore Circle, Virudhunagar Circle and Madurai Circle and also elephants being migratory in nature, they are found in other parts of forest areas in Tamil Nadu as well.

The forest department is taking various measures like elephant proof trenches, solar fencing, wall construction etc. However, whether these measures are good enough or not will be studied by the committee.

"The committee is requested to undertake the scientific study of the elephant population and their movement in the entire Tamil Nadu forest areas. It will look into various aspects of elephant habitat restoration and amelioration measures. It is also requested to come out with the suitable comprehensive proposal with an estimation of cost for the restoration of the habitat related measures," Yuvaraj said in an official circular issued on July 4.

The committee will also study the socio-economic structure of adjoining villages where human-wildlife conflict is frequently happening. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the committee chairperson and Additional PCCF (wildlife) Shekar Kumar Niraj said work was already underway in Coimbatore wildlife division, where 15 elephants deaths were reported this year. "Coimbatore will be a pilot study which lays the basis for a statewide comprehensive study. A couple of meetings were held and a road map prepared."

Niraj said the committee plans to investigate the possibility of any contagious pathogens like bacteria or virus being transmitted from humans to elephants in conflict areas. "Monitoring the health of wildlife is the most neglected area. We want to use this opportunity to look into this aspect. The committee has three veterinarians, which would come in handy." Also, the committee will study the pattern of elephant births and deaths and suggest suitable measures to increase the population of elephants with reference to the habitat.

Activists in Tamil Nadu are alleging that female elephants are being particularly targeted to reduce the species population. "There is a systematic method being adopted by resort owners and farmers in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to reduce the elephant population by eliminating the female jumbos. Meanwhile, all the wild tuskers are taken captive by the forest department,” alleges Deepak Nambiar of Elephas Maximus Indicus Trust (EMIT), a Chennai-based animal rights organisation.

The Supreme Court recently sought a response from the Centre, Kerala and 13 other states on a plea challenging barbaric practices to ward off wild animals terming them illegal and unconstitutional.

The expert committee will be submitting the study report to the Chief Wildlife Warden by December 12, 2020.