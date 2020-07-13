Public, private transport to stay off the roads across Tamil Nadu till July 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday announced that the bar on the operation of public and private transport facilities which is in force till July 15 has been extended till July 31 -- i.e., till the last day of the current phase of the lockdown. However, cabs and autos can continue to operate.

This measure has been enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An official release here said the state government has been taking steps on a war footing to control the spread of this infection and with that objective, the operation of public and private transport facilities has been barred till July 31.

The government also requested the public to extend full cooperation to its efforts in containing this infection.