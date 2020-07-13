Puducherry reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,468

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 50 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry today taking the total number of cases to 1,468.

Among the 50 new cases, 49 are in Puducherry region and one in Karaikal region, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said.

Presently 665 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 586 are in Puducherry region, 53 in Karaikal GH, 25 in Yanam GH, and one in Mahe GH.

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 18 in the Union Territory.

In all 785 patients have been discharged after recovery including 49 patients on Monday.

Till now 26,208 samples have been tested, of which 24,461 returned negative and the test results of 205 people are awaited.