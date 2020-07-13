STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,468

Among the 50 new cases, 49 are in Puducherry region  and  one in Karaikal region, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said. 

Published: 13th July 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 50 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry today taking the total number of cases to 1,468.

Among the 50 new cases, 49 are in Puducherry region  and  one in Karaikal region, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said. 

Presently 665  persons are undergoing treatment, of which 586  are  in Puducherry region, 53 in Karaikal GH, 25 in Yanam GH, and one  in Mahe GH. 

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 18 in the Union Territory.

In all 785 patients have been discharged after recovery including 49 patients on Monday. 

Till now 26,208 samples have been tested, of which 24,461 returned negative and the test results of 205 people are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google to invest USD 10 billion in India for digital growth: CEO
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
How has Kerala's gold smuggling case impacted CM Pinarayi Vijayan?
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp