STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI gets custody of five cops arrested in Sathankulam custodial deaths case

A team of seven CBI officials, headed by Additional SP Vijay Kumar Shukla, began its investigation of the case on July 10

Published: 14th July 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, the key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up.

Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted three days custody of five police personnel who were arrested in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of two Sathankulam traders Jeyaraj and Beniks.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) TV Hemananda Kumar of Madurai passed the order on Tuesday by considering an application filed by the agency seeking five days custody of the accused -- inspector Sridhar, sub-inspectors Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan and head constables Muthuraj and Murugan. The accused would be returned to judicial custody on July 16 at 5.30 pm.

A team of seven CBI officials, headed by Additional SP Vijay Kumar Shukla, began its investigation of the case on July 10. They applied for custody of the five accused before the CJM on Monday evening.

The application was taken up today at around 11.30 am and the five accused, who were lodged in Madurai Central Prison, were produced before the CJM. After hearing the application, the CJM granted custody of the accused to CBI with directions that they should be produced back before the court on July 16 evening.

During the hearing, Sridhar and Raghu Ganesh prayed to the CJM that their counsels should be permitted to visit them daily when they are in CBI custody. The same was allowed by the CJM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sathankulam custodial deaths TN custodial deaths CBI
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp