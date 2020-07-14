STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coir fibre industry facing challenge with labour shortage

With the shortage of labour, followed by the monsoon season, the coir industry might not be able to produce the sales revenue like the previous financial year.

Published: 14th July 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The coir production units in Pollachi, which was elated with a ray of hope in business with new export orders, are facing a major hurdle with the shortage of workforce.

With hardly 70 to 80 per cent of the workers employed in these units are migrant labourers, the units are facing difficulty in completing orders.

Similarly, the people into coir productions opined the upcoming days could be bleak if the migrant labourers were not able to return back on time.

Meanwhile, the units also felt employing migrant labourers was better than hiring local labourers as they see efficiency in the former's work.

With the shortage of labour, followed by the monsoon season, the coir industry might not be able to produce the sales revenue like the previous financial year.

However, the units currently are of the view that employing local labourers would help in completing stagnant orders.

Urging the central and state governments, SK Gowthaman, a member of the Coir Board of India suggested the beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act could be utilised in coir production units.

Gowthaman claimed that only 50 per cent of the units in Pollachi are currently operational, however, said the orders have started arriving following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Nearly one lakh people are directly and indirectly employed in the units in Pollachi that export 90 per cent of their coir fibre to China. The industry exports coir fibre which is used for making mattresses while the coir pith is used for greenhouse cultivation. The yearly revenue generated by the units through exports stands at Rs 1,400 crores.

M Selvaraj, Secretary of Coimbatore District Coir and Allied Products Manufacturers Association (COCOMANS) worried about a drop in production of coir fibres due to the monsoon season.

He said, "The major season for coir production is between January to May, which was affected due to the prolonged lockdown. We could do business but not when compared to what we did the previous year."

However, Coir Pith Exporters Association President S Mahesh Kumar said the business is getting back to normal with export activities started resuming to China, US, European Union among others. He said the units would employ local labourers to complete the orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coir fibre industry
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp