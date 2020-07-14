STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MKU in severe financial crisis, seeks release of funds

fter MKU officials got involved in several malpractices, University Grants Commission-Distance Education Board (UGC-DEB) imposed a lot of restrictions on the admission process.

Published: 14th July 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Covid-19 outbreak has reportedly pushed Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) into severe financial crisis, according to sources. It has already sent a letter to the Secretary of Higher Education requesting the release of funds.

An official from MKU told TNIE that the varsity earns the major part of the revenue from Directorate of Distance Education (DDE). But after MKU officials got involved in several malpractices, including the issue of forged certificates, University Grants Commission-Distance Education Board (UGC-DEB) imposed a lot of restrictions on the admission process. This automatically reduced the earnings, he added.

In this backdrop, Covid brought all other sources of income to a halt. Now, activities like PhD, registration, admissions, and the affiliation of new colleges have stopped. Only if the pandemic can be brought under control, MKU can get sufficient income. “Moreover, around 600 staff are drawing their salaries. It is a loss for the varsity. The recruitment process for permanent non-teaching staff is still pending. Once it is done, the State government will pay salaries. Besides, till now salaries of the staff of two government colleges, converted from constituent colleges, have not been reimbursed by the Department of Higher Education," he claimed.

MKU's former syndicate member and former Additional Controller of Examination Professor Srinivasan told TNIE that MKU’s pensioners’ corpus fund was `220 crore in 2005, and now it is below `45 crore. “At present, MKU is meeting the expenses by using this fund. For the past 18 months, the retired staff members are facing problems in getting retirement benefits due to misappropriation of fund,” he alleged.

An official from MKU said that MKU's monthly earnings have reduced to `26 lakh from over `90 lakh. “To meet expenses, we requested the Secretary to the Higher Education Department to release funds as well as reimburse the pending amount,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University Distance Education Board University Grants Commission
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp