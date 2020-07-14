STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu plans affordable homes for migrants

The State government has been holding discussions on providing affordable rental homes for migrant workers after the Union government gave the nod.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has been holding discussions on providing affordable rental homes for migrant workers after the Union government gave the nod.Sources from the labour department said no policy decision in this regard has been taken but discussions are on. “It is at the nascent stage,” a labour department official said. It is learnt that there are more than four lakh migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and most have left following the pandemic.

The Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is a sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an estimated expenditure of around `600 crore. The scheme aims to cover nearly three lakh beneficiaries initially. The scheme would cover workforce in manufacturing industries, service providers in hospitality, health, domestic/commercial establishments, and construction or other sectors, labourers and students who come from rural areas or small towns.

Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, IRCDUC, said, “Rental housing should be made available for the most vulnerable sections of the populations including the inter-state and inter-district migrant workers, women-headed households, and for those residing in informal settlements for ‘rent’. In-built mechanisms for robust monitoring and evaluation processes like social audit and appointment of ombudsperson must be included.”

Builders Association of India (BAI) and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) have welcomed the move. The Centre has offered special incentives like use permission, 50 per cent additional floor area ratio or floor space index, concessional loan at priority sector lending rates and tax reliefs at par with affordable housing, among others, for private and public entities to develop ARHCs on their own available vacant land for 25 years.

S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that to provide rental housing for migrant workers, the government has to provide land for it to be cheaper. “How the scheme will work under public-private partnership will be decided only after it is being implemented,” he said. BAI state treasurer S Ramaprabhu said that it may not lure the private sector but the scheme could be implemented using shelter charges collected by the government from the developer where the Floor Space Index (Build up area) exceeds 4,000 square metres. “The rate of shelter charges payable is one per cent of the Guideline Value of FSI exceeding 4,000 square metres,” says Ramaprabhu.

The state housing policy too suggests facilitation of online rental housing portals for economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups. The State is identifying surplus lands with various government departments within Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu migrants
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp