Will the Uzhavar Sandai blunder by officials lead to COVID-19 spike in Tiruchy?

TIRUCHY: Just when things seemed to be getting better in Tiruchy on the COVID-19 front, another big lapse has taken place. The test results of the 187 Uzhavar Sandai traders were announced on July 11, an entire week after they were tested. The district administration and corporation officials blundered by not isolating them till their results were released. Seven traders tested positive.

After being in contact with customers and others for a week, the seven traders who tested positive were admitted to the GH. Local residents who regularly shop for vegetables and fruits at the market are extremely worried. Hundreds of people buy vegetables from the traders daily. The traders buy their vegetables from wholesalers, which means that each trader could have spread the virus to countless others in this one week.

“I was shocked when I heard the news. I go to the market daily to buy vegetables. I am really scared, there are several people like me coming to the market regularly. What’s the use of testing if they weren’t isolated? This is a big failure,” said N Jamaluddin, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Even earlier, in the case of declaring results for Gandhi market traders, there was an inordinate delay. Locals fear that this could lead to widespread transmission.

The traders at the permanent market that was open today said that those who tested negative started getting the messages two days after the test.

“A few of us got the message in two days, a few after that. Throughout the week, everyone kept getting messages. The traders who tested positive were informed only on Saturday,” said Kalaivani, a vegetable trader.

Four of the seven traders are index cases, which means the source of their infection couldn’t be traced.

“Most of these traders don’t wear masks, and it is a crowded, busy space. The chance of transmission is also very high. People touch and pick the vegetables, which increases their contact with the surface. We advise anyone who has symptoms to come and give a swab test,” said a senior health official.

Corporation officials said that the family members of the positive traders have been shifted to Yatri Nivas and will be tested if they exhibit symptoms.

The district administration says that the delay is because of the increase in tests. As more than 1000 tests are being conducted daily, results are taking longer. Microbiologists also said that positive samples are run twice to ensure accuracy, which takes twice the time.