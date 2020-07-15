Coronavirus: Three more succumb as Puducherry reports 67 fresh cases, tally at 1,596

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three elderly persons died in the last 24 hours and 67 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,596.

Releasing the information, Dr Sreeramulu, Head Department of Surgery, Government General Hospital said that among the 67 new cases, 57 are in Puducherry region and 10 cases in Yanam region. Presently 686 persons are undergoing treatment of which 603 are in Puducherry region (360 patients are being treated at the IGMCRI, 132 at JIPMER and 111 in COVID care centres),55 in Karaikal GH and 27 in Yanam GH, and one in Mahe GH. The death toll is 18.

In all 889 patients have been discharged after recovery including 60 patients on Wednesday. Till now 27,229 samples have been tested, of which 25264 have been negative and results of 302 are awaited.

Dr J Ramesh, Head, Department of Medicine, Government General Hospital said that three persons who died were elderly persons with co-morbidities. A 76-year-old male from Muthialpet died in IGMCRI, a 62-year-old woman from Lawspet and a Reddiarpalayam man aged 75 died in ICUs in JIPMER.

He said that the death rate of elderly persons has been increasing and advised that elderly persons should remain at home and take their prescribed medicines regularly.