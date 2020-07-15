STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's oldest COVID-19 survivor to soon get Tamil Nadu government assistance

Hamidhabi, the oldest survivor of coronavirus in India, and her family members -- daughter, granddaughter and a great-grandson- have been facing discrimination and stigma

Published: 15th July 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ambur MLA AC Vilwanathan gave financial assistance, rice, groceries and vegetables to 110-year-old Hamidhabi who recovered from Covid. (Photo| EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 110-year-old COVID-19 survivor, who has been battling for sustenance, will soon get financial assistance from Tamil Nadu government under the old-age pension scheme.

Hamidhabi, the oldest survivor of coronavirus in India, and her family members -- daughter, granddaughter and a great-grandson- have been facing discrimination and stigma from their inimical neighbours who are trying to evict them from their rented house in Ambur.

The local Revenue department officials have initiated the process to provide them financial succour following the instructions of the district collector MP Sivanarul.

Hamidhabi’s daughter Mubarak visited the local Revenue department office on Wednesday and filled up the forms for availing of OAP.

“They asked my mother to visit the Revenue department office. She went there and filled in forms for financial assistance,” said Sama, granddaughter of the elderly COVID survivor.

Financial stress

Due to the pandemic, Sama, the only breadwinner of the family had lost her job and has been looking for financial help.

“I have already been stopped by the company. Now, with my grandmother had infected with the virus, none will come forward to give me a job,” she lamented.

The family of Hamidhabi is also looking for a free house site as they have been staying in rented house for the past 15 years, and now the monthly rental has become a huge burden.

Sama said, “It is too difficult to pay the monthly rental charges as I have no income. If the government can give us free house site, we can build a small with government support.”

Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul promised to look into the matter and help the family through government schemes.

“I have instructed the local officials to look into the matter and report to me. We will surely help the family get financial assistance under OAP scheme soon,” he said.

No co-morbid conditions

During treatment, the woman had responded well and showed a lot of improvement within a short time.

“She had fever and cough when admitted. We gave her antibiotics, vitamin tablets, along with kabasura kudineer, supported by a better diet. She had responded well and recovered quickly,” according to Dr Sharmila Devi, chief medical officer (CMO), Ambur GH.

The CMO added that Hamidhabi had no co-morbid conditions. “She had no co-morbid conditions. Blood pressure and sugar levels were also normal.”

