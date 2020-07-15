STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schedule for TNEA 2020 released, certificate verification and counselling to be done online

More details are available on websites: www.tndte.gov.in and www.tneaonline.org

chennai lockdown

A graffiti on Chennai wall suggesting measures to be taken during coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Wednesday released the schedule for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020.

This is the first public appearance by the minister after he was cured of COVID-19. Anbalagan had tested positive for the virus late last month.

The Online registration of applications has begun and students can apply for counselling by August 16. Owing to effects of the pandemic, the certificate verification, special counselling and supplementary counselling will be held online. More details are available on websites: www.tndte.gov.in and www.tneaonline.org.

While the All India Council for Technical Education has advised universities to complete counselling by 15, it is expected to be finished a week ahead. The rank list is likely to be released on September 7 and general counselling will be held between September 17 and October 6, according to the schedule.

The announcement has raised concerns about when State Board Class 12 results will be announced. CBSE and ISC have already announced their results. There are also concerns that fewer students may opt for engineering as only two-thirds of the seats were filled up during the counselling last year.

A total of 52 TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) have been established by the government to help students during the online counselling process.

