Sivaganga: Gang barges into house, flees with gold after killing two women

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A gang of armed robbers barged into the house of an army man in Mudukoorani near Kalaiyarkoil and killed two women before making away with gold jewellery weighing 60 sovereigns.

The deceased have been identified as S Rajakumari (60), the mother of army man Stephen and his wife Sneha (28).

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when neighbours alerted Rajakumari’s husband Santhiyagu (66), a retired army man, who was reportedly not in the house at the time of the dacoity.

DSP Abdul Gafoor said that Rajakumari, Santhiyagu, Sneha and her eight-month-old daughter were staying in the house.

“Sneha’s husband Stephen is serving the Army, and is now posted in Ladakh. In the fatal night, only the two women and the baby were in the house as Santhiyagu was sleeping in his farm nearby,” he said, adding preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident took place between Monday 10 pm and Tuesday 5 am. He said that the gang gained entry after one of the women opened the door.

The DSP said, “Sneha sustained two cut injuries on her head while Rajakumari had multiple cut injuries on her head. The baby escaped unhurt,” he said. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Another police officer said that the gang broke open a bureau and burgled around gold jewellery weighing 60 sovereigns. “They also snatched a chain, worn by Senha’s daughter,” he said.

Sources said that Stephen’s brother is also serving the Indian Army. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ramanthapuram range, NM Mylvaganan and Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, V Varun Kumar (who holds additional charge of Sivaganga) inspected the spot.