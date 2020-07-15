STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu secures highest success rate in CBSE Class 10 exams with 99.61 per cent

99.44 and 99.30 per cent students cleared the exams from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

Published: 15th July 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

exams

Representational image

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has secured the highest pass percentage in the country, according to the Class 10 public exam results issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday. Further, a Chennai-based student secured 499 out of 500.

While 99.61 per cent of Class 10 CBSE students passed the exams in Tamil Nadu, 99.44 and 99.30 per cent of students cleared it from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram (99.28 per cent) secured the highest rate and Chennai (98.95 per cent) came second among the regions. The Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu and some neighbouring states.

In Tamil Nadu, 62,019 of the 62,260 cleared the exam, according to the data. The pass percentage was 99.85 among girls and 99.42 among boys.

P Harini, a student of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB), KK Nagar, has secured 499 marks out of 500. She scored a centum in Science, Mathematics, English and Language and 99 in Social Science. She has been taking NEET training from a private coaching centre, Aakash Institute, since Class 9.

"I kind of expected to score a centum in all subjects. I used to prepare hard for every test conducted by the private coaching center and school. Hard work always pays off," the medical aspirant told The New Indian Express.

Most CBSE schools in the city will start streamlining students into groups in Class 11 from Thursday. S Namasivayam, the principal of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Chetpet told Express that students who secure top ranks will be given groups of their choice.

"We will split students into groups in descending order of their school level rank. If some student does not get the group he or she prefers, we will ask them to consider taking the same group in another school under our management," he said, adding that a student secured 494 marks out of 500 in his school.

Speaking to Express, the principal of Vels Vidhyashram said that students from her school had performed well. "Five students secured 100 in mathematics and three secured 100 in science. The top performer scored 493 in our school. However, any good result comes only if teachers put in just as much effort as students," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu CBSE Class 10 results CBSE Class 10 results
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp