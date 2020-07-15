Tamil Nadu secures highest success rate in CBSE Class 10 exams with 99.61 per cent

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has secured the highest pass percentage in the country, according to the Class 10 public exam results issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday. Further, a Chennai-based student secured 499 out of 500.

While 99.61 per cent of Class 10 CBSE students passed the exams in Tamil Nadu, 99.44 and 99.30 per cent of students cleared it from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram (99.28 per cent) secured the highest rate and Chennai (98.95 per cent) came second among the regions. The Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu and some neighbouring states.

In Tamil Nadu, 62,019 of the 62,260 cleared the exam, according to the data. The pass percentage was 99.85 among girls and 99.42 among boys.

P Harini, a student of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB), KK Nagar, has secured 499 marks out of 500. She scored a centum in Science, Mathematics, English and Language and 99 in Social Science. She has been taking NEET training from a private coaching centre, Aakash Institute, since Class 9.

"I kind of expected to score a centum in all subjects. I used to prepare hard for every test conducted by the private coaching center and school. Hard work always pays off," the medical aspirant told The New Indian Express.

Most CBSE schools in the city will start streamlining students into groups in Class 11 from Thursday. S Namasivayam, the principal of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Chetpet told Express that students who secure top ranks will be given groups of their choice.

"We will split students into groups in descending order of their school level rank. If some student does not get the group he or she prefers, we will ask them to consider taking the same group in another school under our management," he said, adding that a student secured 494 marks out of 500 in his school.

Speaking to Express, the principal of Vels Vidhyashram said that students from her school had performed well. "Five students secured 100 in mathematics and three secured 100 in science. The top performer scored 493 in our school. However, any good result comes only if teachers put in just as much effort as students," she said.