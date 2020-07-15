STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villupuram cartoonist held for ‘offensive’ anti-Islamic Facebook post

A cartoonist was arrested in Villupuram on Monday night for his alleged “offensive” cartoon against Islam. 

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A cartoonist was arrested in Villupuram on Monday night for his alleged “offensive” cartoon against Islam. An official source in the SP office confirmed that the cartoonist, Surendar alias Surendar Kumar (31), of T Kumaramangalam village near Thiruvennainallur, has been arrested. 

The man used to post political cartoons in the name ‘Varma Cartoonist’ in social media. Surendar had on Sunday posted in his Facebook page and Twitter handle: “Some people belonging to Islam are behind the YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam, which is posting videos against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Muslim outfits should condemn those people and remove the people behind this channel from the Jamaat. If this is not done in 24 hours, I will post cartoon against Muhammad Nabi. ”On Monday evening, Surendar allegedly posted a cartoon against Islam and prophet Muhammad.

He was arrested on the same night. “Aiming to disrupt social harmony, Varma Cartoonist stated that he was going to post an offensive cartoon against a particular religion. Complaints were received in this regard. During inquiry, it was confirmed that such a cartoon was posted in his social media profiles.

We have officially requested the Facebook to remove the cartoon from its pages,” said Villupuram Superintendent of Police S Radhakrishnan. The cartoonist has been booked under five sections including 153(A), 295(A), 504, 505(i)(C), and 505(ii) of the IPC, and remanded in Cuddalore Prison.

‘Ban Karuppar Kootam’
Nagapattinam: The Hindu Makkal Katchi has petitioned Nagapattinam administration to ban YouTube Channel ‘Karuppar Kootam’ for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The outfit condemned the content produced by the channel including the recent one which criticised the devotional song ‘Kanda Shashti Kavasam’ and submitted a petition to Collector Praveen P Nair on Tuesday. The outfit also called for arrest of the administrators and content creators of the channel. 

