Will approach Centre to open up tourism to Puducherry from August, says CM Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the administration is contemplating opening up tourism in the Union territory to boost its diminishing revenues and revive trade and business.

In a video clip sent to newsmen, he said he would write to the Union tourism minister to ease the lockdown to open up tourism in the UT from August 1.

The Chief Minister said several foreign countries which were battered by the virus have now opened up the tourism sector after controlling COVID-19. The Puducherry administration managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 due to the coordinated efforts of all sections in the Union territory. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the UT is 65 percent and the death rate 1.5 percent, he said.

The Tourism Ministry should facilitate foreign and domestic tourists to visit Puducherry so that the government earns revenue and employment opportunities are revived, said Narayanasamy. A delegation of traders and business community had apprised him of their current difficulties and lack of business activities due to the lockdown.

While the lives of the people have to be protected, it is equally important to ensure revenue generation for the government, he said. Already, the government is facing a difficult situation as the Centre is delaying granting approval to its budget proposals for the 2020-2021 financial year.

Puducherry is mainly dependent on tourism for its revenue, he said adding that steps are thus being taken to promote this.

The Chief Minister said COVID-19 has been controlled in urban areas with most people following the prevention norms and steps are being taken to create awareness among the rural people. As per the advice of the ICMR, more sample tests are being taken, he said, adding that the purchasing committee constituted to purchase medical equipment was asked to get the required RT-PCR test kits forthwith so that testing centres could be started in villages also. Facilities are being enhanced in the rural health centre of Villianur and Community Health Centre at Karikalampakkam.

He said the rainy season is round the corner when there may be outbreaks of dengue and chikungunya and advised people to keep their houses and surroundings clean and hygienic. COVID-19 is likely to be there for several more months and people should adopt some changes in their lives and follow the guidelines given properly, he said.