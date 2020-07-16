STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Can BCG vaccine reduce COVID-19 deaths among elderly? TN clears ICMR study aiming to find out

In a new development, the State government on Wednesday gave its approval to test the efficacy of the BCG vaccine in reducing Covid mortality among the elderly.

Published: 16th July 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

swab testing

Medics prepare to collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a new development, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday gave its approval to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct trials in the State as part of its study on the efficacy of the Bacillre Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine in reducing COVID-19 mortality among the elderly. 

The multi-site study is being conducted in conjunction with the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT). Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has given approval to the study, a press release from Health Minister C Vijayabasker said. 

"Elderly persons, people with cardiac problems, diabetes, blood pressure and other problems are vulnerable to COVID. For the last 50 years, the BCG vaccine has been given for infants to protect against TB, and it is learned that it increases innate immunity. Also, it may reduce mortality and morbidity when administered to the 60 to 95 age group," the minister said in the release, adding that the trial would begin soon. 

Explaining the contours of the study, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health said ICMR had identified persons who are COVID negative. “There is a test group and control group. One group will receive the vaccine to see if there is any protective effect,” he said. 

However, on Twitter, the minister’s announcement of the study -- as a pilot programme raised concerns among experts. “BCG vaccine shall be administered on a trial basis for adults aged 60-95, ordered by Hon’ble @CMOTamilNadu... National Institute for research in Tuberculosis will start the pilot program soon,” the minister tweeted. 

"Nobody has any experience in giving the live BCG vaccine to elderly people! Without proving safety, no program should be vaccinating elderly people. There is no direct evidence proving that BCG will reduce #COVID mortality," Dr Madhu Pai, an epidemiologist, and director of the McGill International TB Centre, said on Twitter, in response. 

Dr Pai drew attention to the multiple randomised control trials underway in Netherlands, Australia, USA, and South Africa studying BCG’s efficacy against COVID.

Former TN director of public health Dr K Kolandaswamy also urged caution. "The BCG vaccine is not new to India and a majority of the population has received the vaccine. So, by now either they would have developed immunity by vaccination or by natural infection,” he said. 

Noting that scientists were attempting to try a bacterial vaccine against a virus, he said such studies should not divert from the main focus. "The primary focus should remain on preventive and control measures, such as stressing on hand washing, surface disinfection, as well as testing and contact tracing,” he said. 

Indian researcher Dr Anant Bhan said that announcements of such studies should be carefully worded  so as to avoid raising public expectations. 

"The research happening during COVID-19 is welcome, more so when it is conducted by government institutions such as ICMR. However, the studies should be based on solid science while also ensuring patient safety. The study should not cause a misconception among people that this is some breakthrough. It should be stressed that it is only a study and we will know only in due time if anything promising comes of it," Dr Anant Bhan told The New Indian Express.

State’s COVID-19 update

The State recorded 4,496 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths, including that of a 19-year-old girl from Kancheepuram, taking the tally to 1,51,820 and toll 2,167 on Wednesday.

Chennai alone recorded 1,291 cases and 23 deaths. Cases continue to spike in Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Chengalpattu recorded 186 cases, Kancheepuram 163 and Tiruvallur 278 cases. Madurai, where cases have been on the rise, recorded 341 cases on the day. Meanwhile, among the deceased, four didn’t have any comorbidities.

A 19-year-old girl from Kancheepuram was the youngest among the deceased on Wednesday. The girl with Type I Diabetes Mellitus (TIDM) and Chronic Kidney Disease was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on July 10.

She tested positive on the same day. She died on July 14 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure, COVID-19 pneumonia, sepsis, acute chronic kidney disease, diabetic ketoacidosis, TIDM.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Bacterial vaccine BCG vaccine COVID-19 ICMR
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp