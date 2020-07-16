STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu records 4,549 fresh cases and 69 deaths, toll rises to 2,236

Chennai alone recorded 1,157 cases and 23 deaths. Among Chennai’s neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu recorded 179 cases, Kancheepuram 67 and Tiruvallur 526.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 4,549 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 1,56,369 and toll to 2,236.

Chennai alone recorded 1,157 cases and 23 deaths. Among Chennai’s neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu recorded 179 cases, Kancheepuram 67 and Tiruvallur 526, the highest single day tally in the district.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the state tested 45,888 samples and 44,186 persons on the day. Among the deceased, six didn’t have comorbidities.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar  and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore and interacted with the doctors and other health workers on the treatment given for pregnant woman and new mothers who tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to the press after the inspection, the health minister said that so far, 1,606 pregnant women affected with COVID-19 were treated in government hospitals. Among them 1,104 were cured and sent back home with the newborns.

In the last three months at the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore alone, 400 COVID-19 positive pregnant women were admitted and among them 374 successfully gave birth and were discharged from the hospital, while the remaining are under treatment.

“Analysis of the deaths in Tamil Nadu shows that mortality in the below 20 years age group is very rare and deaths among this group should be studied further,” the minister said.

“Our data shows that mother to newborn transmission in the state is around 10-12 percent. When a newborn is tested positive, the baby is kept under isolation and sent back home after the mother and child test negative,” the minister said.

