Democratic liberties not an offence: 'Karuppar Koottam' moves Madras HC for anticipatory bail

In his application, Surendran mentioned that he is one of the video anchors of YouTube channel 'Karuppar Koottam', a channel that continues to publish various programs and analytical vidoes.

Published: 16th July 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The analysis, critical comments made by a YouTube channel with the desire for democratic liberties, can never be considered an offence, said Surendran (33) alias `Nathikan' of Karuppar Koottam in his advance bail application filed before the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

"The expression made by the media or press or any citizen in criticizing the use of obscene words in any form in public, can never be blamed or found faulted and no offence can be made out against them," Surendran claimed.

In his application, he mentioned that he is one of the video anchors of YouTube channel 'Karuppar Koottam', a channel that continues to publish various programs and analytical vidoes.

Surendran, a resident of Mylapore, who claims to be a journalist, feared arrest on charges of depicting the Kandha Sashti Kavasam and Lord Muruga in a poor taste, following the registration of a case by the Cyber Cell Wing of the Central Crime Branch police in Vepery on the complaint of advocate R C Paul Kanakaraj, the State secretary of the Legal Wing of the BJP, on July 14.

Following a complaint from Paul Kanakaraj, the Cyber Cell registered a case for offences under sections 153, 153(A)(1)(a), 295A, 505(i) (b) and 505(ii) of the IPC against him.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a 49-year old man on Wednesday evening identified as M Senthil Vasan, a resident of Velachery, who is a member of 'Karuppar Kootam'.

The present complaint relating to the program published on January 1 this year, was belated and its aim was to gain political advantage and cheap publicity, Surendran contended.

The application will come up for hearing shortly.

