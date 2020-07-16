'Hoping to save more lives': Plasma therapy in Tiruchy soon for COVID-19 treatment

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A doctor and blood bank in the city have joined hands to start a convalescent plasma donation programme. Dr A Mohamed Hakkim, an emergency physician, has established the programme in association with Uyir Thuli Blood Bank.

Currently, there is no plasma donation programme in Tiruchy, although one is said to be in the works at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

Hakkim said, "In this therapy, plasma donations are taken from COVID-19 patients who have recovered and it is transfused into extremely critical patients, in the hope that the anti-bodies present in the donated plasma would help save the lives of the recipients."

Chennai has seen plasma therapy help more than 20 patients, according to Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. Since there was nothing in Tiruchy, this programme is being started to help patients in need.

After successfully helping 13 patients get plasma donations in Chennai, Hakkim realised the need for such a programme in Tiruchy.

"We do not know if plasma would work in all cases, but we can try from our side. Plasma is said to be 60 per cent effective. When medicines do not work,plasma therapy is our last option. We have seen successful cases in Chennai. We hope people come forward to donate their plasma," said Hakkim.

There is a Google form where interested volunteers can register. All recovered patients, who are symptom-free for 14 days, can volunteer. Pregnant women and patients taking insulin injections cannot give their plasma.

Once a volunteer registers, their anti-body test is done and if that is positive, they become eligible to donate plasma.

"We are willing to travel acrossTiruchy, Perambalur, Madurai and other places. We would personally go and take the tests and also ensure the patient faces no hassle," said an Uyir ThuliBlood Bank official.

