STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Hoping to save more lives': Plasma therapy in Tiruchy soon for COVID-19 treatment

A Doctor and blood bank in the city have joined hands to start a convalescent plasma donation programme. 

Published: 16th July 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma donors donate at a plasma bank. (File Photo | EPS)

Plasma donors donate at a plasma bank. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A doctor and blood bank in the city have joined hands to start a convalescent plasma donation programme. Dr A Mohamed Hakkim, an emergency physician, has established the programme in association with Uyir Thuli Blood Bank.  

Currently, there is no plasma donation programme in Tiruchy, although one is said to be in the works at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

Hakkim said, "In this therapy, plasma donations are taken from COVID-19 patients who have recovered and it is transfused into extremely critical patients, in the hope that the anti-bodies present in the donated plasma would help save the lives of the recipients." 

Chennai has seen plasma therapy help more than 20 patients, according to Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. Since there was nothing in Tiruchy, this programme is being started to help patients in need.

ALSO READ | Plasma therapy easy on the pocket with high recovery rate, say docs

After successfully helping 13 patients get plasma donations in Chennai, Hakkim realised the need for such a programme in Tiruchy.

"We do not know if plasma would work in all cases, but we can try from our side. Plasma is said to be 60 per cent effective. When medicines do not work,plasma therapy is our last option. We have seen successful cases in Chennai. We hope people come forward to donate their plasma," said Hakkim. 

There is a Google form where interested volunteers can register. All recovered patients, who are symptom-free for 14 days, can volunteer. Pregnant women and patients taking insulin injections cannot give their plasma.

Once a volunteer registers, their anti-body test is done and if that is positive, they become eligible to donate plasma. 

"We are willing to travel acrossTiruchy, Perambalur, Madurai and other places. We would personally go and take the tests and also ensure the patient faces no hassle," said an Uyir ThuliBlood Bank official. 

ALSO WATCH:​

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in India Plasma therapy plasma donation
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp