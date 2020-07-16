Plus Two results: Combined Vellore region's success rate improves by 1.95 per cent

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: The combined Vellore district, which also includes Tirupathur and Ranipet, has put up a better show in the Plus Two board examinations this year. The success rate has improved by 1.95 per cent compared to the previous academic year’s performance.

As many as 38,457 students, including 17,405 boys and 21,052 girls, appeared for the board examinations. Of them, 33,619 students have passed. Boys accounted for 14,386 and girls 19,233, according to A Shanmuga Sundaram, Vellore district collector.

The pass percentage is 87.42 per cent. The combined Vellore region moved up by four notches on the districts chart, from last year’s 32nd place to 28 now.

Girls have outshone boys. The pass percentage of girls is 91.36 while boys recorded 82.65 per cent.

The performance of government schools in combined Vellore district has also improved this year with 82.38 per cent success rate when compared to last year’s figures of 79.31 per cent.

With respect to the performance of government schools in the state, Vellore has moved up to 25th place from last year’s 30th slot.

Matriculation schools have recorded 97.27 per cent success rate and government aided schools registered 88.93 per cent.

Out of 131 persons with disabilities (PwDs) who appeared for the examinations, 107 have passed, registering 81.67 per cent.

Tiruvannamalai

In Tiruvannamalai, as many as 26,733 students appeared for the Plus Two examinations, of whom 23,463 students passed, recording 87.77 per cent, ranking 27th among districts.

Out of 12,730 boys, who appeared, 10,651 have cleared (83.67%), while 12, 812 girls - out of 14,003 who appeared - passed the board examinations. The pass percentage is 91.49, officials said.