Sathankulam: Yet another torture case

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Another case of “custodial torture” has been filed against the suspended Sub-Inspectors Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan by one S Rajasingh (36). Sathankulam Inspector Bernard Xavier booked the duo under eight IPC Sections. It may be recalled that the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, on June 26, directed Thoothukudi Chief Judicial Magistrate to inquire into the case of Rajasingh.

Rajasingh said he was picked up by police in mufti on May 19 from Manimutharu, suspecting his role in the murder of one Jeyakumar. Along with suspects Alagu George, Dasarathan and Navin, Rajasingh was taken to Thattarmadam police station where SI Ragu Ganesh allegedly beat them up. Alaguraj was beaten up till the lathi broke, while two volunteers held him against a wall, claimed Rajasingh.

“The next morning, SI Balakrishnan thrashed me on buttocks until I bled. Three hours later, Ragu beat me up even as I was bleeding. Later, they threatened us not to disclose anything to the judge,” Rajasingh said. He was arrested again in another case and shifted to Kovilpatti Sub-jail.