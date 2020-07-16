STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu announces Class 12 state board exam results, check your scores here

This comes a day after Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said that applications were invited for engineering admissions in the state.

A 12th standard school girl see her result in her fathers mobile phone at Ashok nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government announced the results of the class 12 state board examination today.

Students can check their results on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

A message with the marks will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the students.

According to a data issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations, 92.3 per cent of students have passed.

This year too, girls were ahead of the boys in the pass percentage with 94.80 per cent of them clearing the examination against 89.41 per cent of boys.

Nearly 86 per cent of government school students passed the exam while 98.70 per cent of matriculation school students cleared it.

The data also showed that over 94 per cent of students from government aided schools cleared the exams.

Tiruppur recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.12 in Tamil Nadu, followed by Erode (96.99) and Coimbatore (96.39).

Chennai's pass percentage stood at 87.05 per cent.

The state board exams were conducted between March 3 to 24.

However, the results were delayed owing to the lockdown.

Over 35,000 students did not write the final Class 12 board exam, delaying in publication of results.

However, 718 students who applied for the exam, shall be writing it later this month.

The Tamil Nadu government passed all the candidates of Class 10 since exams could not be conducted during the lockdown.

Comments

