Tamil Nadu Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel tests positive for COVID-19

TIRUPATHYR: Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Nilofer Kafeel tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Thursday.

She is the fourth Minister in Tamil Nadu cabinet to test positive, after KP Anbalagan (Higher Education), Sellur K Raju (Cooperation) and P Thangamani (Electricity).

Her son and son-in-law have also tested positive for the virus.

Nilofer Kafeel, who represents Vaniyambadi segment in Tamil Nadu Assembly, has been residing at Vaniyambadi town. However, a few days back, she left for Chennai and since have been staying at her official residence in the capital.

Kafeel was absent when top leaders including her cabinet colleague KC Veeramani (Commercial Taxes and Registration) lined up to receive Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday en route to Krishnagiri, the sources noted.

Kafeel is a Unani doctor while her son practices allopathy. Her residence in Vaniyambadi has been sanitized following the test results.

The Health department officials have initiated contact tracing in Tirupathur district where she had attended certain official functions recently.

“We have initiated contact tracing to find out people who have come in contact with her in the recent days,” a senior officer told The New Indian Express.

On July 9, Kafeel had attended a review meeting along with Veeramani in Vellore collectorate, in which top officials of Tirupathur and Ranipet also participated.