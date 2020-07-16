STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu woman kills toddler sons, tries to die by suicide but survives

The woman who lives in Chettiyarkuthagai in Vedaranayam block of Nagapattinam district allegedly pushed her two children aged 3 and 2, into a well.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 31-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children and tried to die by suicide near Vedaranayam on Thursday.

S Yogambigai, who lives in Chettiyarkuthagai in Vedaranayam block of Nagapattinam district allegedly pushed her two children aged 3 and 2, into a well and tried to hang herself above the same well.

“The woman is educated in three degrees. She was trying to be a teacher. She could not pass her recent Teachers Eligibility Test by a couple of marks. She was depressed about being cheated by her paternal uncle. She took such a step.”

According to police, Yogambigai is married to one Suresh for the past five years who works as a lecturer in a polytechnic college in Vedaranyam. She had two sons Tharanishwaran (3) and Kathirbalan (2). Yogambigai is a graduate with MSc, Bed, and Mphil degrees to her name. She reportedly appeared for the recent TET exam and missed the cut off by a couple of marks. Yogambigai was allegedly cheated in the inheritance of properties by her paternal uncle. Yogambigai was seeking psychiatric treatment as she was suffering from depression.

According to sources, Yogambigai pushed her two sons into the well near her house around 10.30 am, and tried to kill herself later. The neighbours who heard the splash rushed to the spot and rescued Yogambigai.

Yokamabigai was rushed to Vedaranyam Government General Hospital. A case has been registered in Vaimedu Police Station. Further investigations are underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

