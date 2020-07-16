TN arts and science college admissions go fully online this year, apply from July 20

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government arts and science colleges and polytechnics will accept online applications for the academic year 2020-21 from July 20, said Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Thursday.

In a drastic change, applications will only be received online this year. The decision was taken to prevent gatherings which could lead to disease clusters. Aspirants can apply to the colleges through www.tngsa.in and www.tndceonline.org and polytechnics through www.tngptc.in and www.tngptc.com.

"Students can apply to three courses in a college using one application. There is no limit on the number of colleges students can apply to," a top official from the Higher Education Department told The New Indian Express.

The official added that students can pick a college of their choice and groups of their choice using the various drop down boxes on the website.

There are a total of 109 government arts and science colleges in the state with about 92,000 seats. Every year, over two lakh students apply for these seats, the statement said.

Many private colleges started issuing applications as soon as the Class 12 State Board results were announced. Students can directly apply to these colleges.

23,580 engineering applicants in just a day

Meanwhile, only a day after the government opened applications for engineering counselling, 23,580 aspirants have applied, a Higher Education Department official told The New Indian Express.

State Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Wednesday released the schedule for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020. Online registration of applications has begun and students can apply for counselling by August 16.

Owing to the pandemic, certificate verification, special counselling and supplementary counselling will be held online. Students can apply on www.tndte.gov.in, www.tneaonline.org