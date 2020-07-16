STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN arts and science college admissions go fully online this year, apply from July 20

Meanwhile, only a day after the government opened applications for engineering counselling, 23,580 aspirants have applied, a Higher Education Department official told The New Indian Express

Published: 16th July 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Students of Girl higher secondary school, Ashok Nagar celebrate after knowing their 12th board exam result

Students of Girl higher secondary school, Ashok Nagar celebrate after knowing their 12th board exam result. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government arts and science colleges and polytechnics will accept online applications for the academic year 2020-21 from July 20, said Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Thursday.

In a drastic change, applications will only be received online this year. The decision was taken to prevent gatherings which could lead to disease clusters. Aspirants can apply to the colleges through www.tngsa.in and www.tndceonline.org and polytechnics through www.tngptc.in and www.tngptc.com.

"Students can apply to three courses in a college using one application. There is no limit on the number of colleges students can apply to," a top official from the Higher Education Department told The New Indian Express.

The official added that students can pick a college of their choice and groups of their choice using the various drop down boxes on the website.

There are a total of 109 government arts and science colleges in the state with about 92,000 seats. Every year, over two lakh students apply for these seats, the statement said.

Many private colleges started issuing applications as soon as the Class 12 State Board results were announced. Students can directly apply to these colleges.

23,580 engineering applicants in just a day

Meanwhile, only a day after the government opened applications for engineering counselling, 23,580 aspirants have applied, a Higher Education Department official told The New Indian Express.

State Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan on Wednesday released the schedule for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020. Online registration of applications has begun and students can apply for counselling by August 16.

Owing to the pandemic, certificate verification, special counselling and supplementary counselling will be held online. Students can apply on www.tndte.gov.in, www.tneaonline.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TN arts and science colleges TN college admissions
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
International Flights to USA, France to resume through air bubbles
Twitter (Photo | AP)
How were Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others hacked?
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp